Influencer Joao cautions women from trusting this type of guys

Famous Instagram influencer Joao has been creating content cautioning women from trusting certain types of guys. On his social media, named- name. Is. Joao, with 806K followers, is advising women to refrain from the guys who try to put them down when he is mad.

Joao is an influencer known for his relationship advice through his videos on Instagram. He puts content on social media in a specific format where he gives a particular situation and advises women ways to react to the situation.

In one of his videos, he explained that women should not trust those guys who will make them feel inferior when they are angry. He said that he doesn’t care how much that guy loves a woman; if he does this, then there is no point in a relationship or trusting that guy.

He said,” Never trust a man that does this: I don’t care how much you love, how great your chemistry with him, but if he tries to put you down when he is mad, then this is a red flag.”

Besides this, he also made a video cautioning women not to fall for guys who will use holidays as an excuse to message them. He said that guys will use this as an excuse, and women should never fall for it. He referred to those guys as “ugly” and said women can do better.

In another video, he said that if a guy is really like a woman, then the chance should be given to prove it not with words but with real effort. He said,” If a guy really likes you, then let him prove it not with the word but with the effort before you start imagining your future with him.”

Further, he also asks women not to put a quote on social media as it will not impact the guy even a little bit, but the woman will look like a heartbreak idiot.

These types of videos have garnered huge interest among the public as his advice has been taken seriously by women. He gives an answer to the question and helps women to come out of the relationship confusion.

His content has made him different from others as his videos of 15 to 30 seconds give some exceptional and life-changing advice to women who are not aware of the chaos in their relationships.

There a lot of videos on his social media in which is he is explaining toxic relationships, how to move on, signs of figuring out if a guy is interested or not, feelings of ending up alone and confusion between money and relationship.

The advice on his social media made him a lovable and interesting influencer among relationship chaotic people.

