Incorrect use of Antibiotics is dangerous, says PAHO Caribbean

Caribbean: Pan American Health Organization raises awareness for AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) as World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is in effect across the globe.

Antimicrobial Resistance occurs in the body when antifungals and antibiotics stop curing the bacteria or fungi present in the body, which in result become hard to get treated.

Considerably, such a problem has become a major threat for public health and has impacted many lives in recent years.

The records say about 4.95 millions deaths have been reported due to this, mentions WHO.

In this concern, PAHO ( Pan American Health Organization) Caribbean generates awareness for the better health of individuals of the region.

Significantly, the organization mentions that the misuse or overuse of antibiotics can lead towards serious issues in future.

In simple words, the antibiotics or drugs today being used to cure the issue can become a major threat for tomorrow as that may stop curing the issues in future, and will give birth to the need for stronger and more expensive drugs.

Moreover, this can also lead to the rise of drug resistant bacteria which even is a serious threat for the community.

As a measure, one should always take the medicines after consulting the health care professional.

Also, food consumption has a greater impact on the health when it comes to consuming contaminated antimicrobial resistant bacteria.

Safety Measures

Prevention is better than cure is the widely accepted formula across the world so there are various steps which can bring positive change and help prevent such an issue.

Hands need to be washed before or after touching the food Food should be cooked well and should not be heated multiple times Food should be kept chilled with the right temperature in the refrigerator. Also, the food should be at an appropriate temperature when transported Areas are required to be kept clean where the food is to be cooked and stored.

Such a measures would lead towards avoiding cross contamination and will foster better health.

