Icon of the Seas: World’s largest cruise ship with sustainable luxury

World: Icon of the Seas- The World’s Largest Cruise ship for Royal Caribbean adventure has officially set Sail. It has recently departed Miami, Florida and is five days away to journey through the Caribbean regions.

Measuring roughly 1,200 feet, the ship has the capacity to carry nearly 10,000 passengers with 250,800 gross tons.

It is the most sustainable ship and the first Royal Caribbean ship powered by liquefied natural gas and equipped with fuel cell technology. During the trip, the guests will get the chance to enjoy spectacular fireworks and an epic railway party with live music and line dancing on the pool decks.

Further, Icon of the Seas is equipped with Starklink Internet service by Space X, bringing high-speed connectivity for a better onboard experience. For the adventure, the guests will have the chance to enjoy several activities which are already priced 50% off.

With the Spa and Fitness Studio Tours, the guests will be given luxurious treatments such as seaweed wraps, hot stone massages, anti-ageing facials and salon service. Vitality Spa, Deck 14 & Fitness Studios, Deck 6 will also be part of the offerings of the Icon of the Seas.

Headliner Showtime starring

The World’s Craziest Entertainer, Pete Matthews, with his infectious enthusiasm, rapid-fire wit and highly skilled juggling, Pete will absolutely change the opinion of jugglers tourists. Widely recognised as the UK’s Premier Comedy Juggler, with a career spanning three decades, Pete has performed on major prime time.

TV shows attract audiences in the tens of millions. When Royal Caribbean launch a new ship, they always call on Pete. He has had the accolade of performing on the inaugural sailings of every Royal Caribbean ship for the last 10 years. Saying Pete Matthews is just another juggler is like saying London is just another city. 8:00 pm, Royal Theater, Decks 4 & 5 (RR) AquaTheater Live Presentation

(RR) Reservations are required and can be made through the Royal Caribbean App or by visiting the Box Office. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Along with that, the audiences are refrained from using cellphones during all performances, and they had to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to showtime. Assistive Listening Systems (ALS)/ Assistive Listening Devices (ALD) may be requested from Guest Services, Deck 5. Please be advised that intermittent lighting and strobe lighting effects are used in select shows.

This is not an average piano bar. Two talented pianists take your song requests and go key-to-key. With a full catalogue of toe-tapping tunes, belly-busting banter, and musical mixology, this interactive show hits all the right notes.

Cruise Vessel Security & Safety Act (CVSSA)

The Security Guide and embassy information is available for review at the Guest Services desk. The Company provides personalised service to all guests with visual disabilities across the fleet, in compliance with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and EU Regulation 1177/2010.

Smoking Permitted Only in Designated Areas

All Royal Caribbean ships are non-smoking (including e-cigarettes) except for designated areas in Casino Royale, Deck 4 (for active players only while playing) and Cloud 17, Deck 17 open deck.

In compliance with the Youth Evacuation Plan, children will be given coloured wristbands that correspond with their muster stations. In the event of an emergency, Youth Staff will escort all children participating in Adventure Ocean activities to their muster stations for reunification with their parents/guardians.

Children’s Personal Flotation Devices (PFD)

For the safety and well-being of children, children’s swimming pool personal flotation devices are available free of charge at the pool deck areas. Personal flotation devices (PFDs) are for use onboard the Icon of the Seas and cannot be taken off the ship.