Icon of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas dock together at Bahamas

The two world’s largest cruise ships- Icon of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas, docked together at CocoCay, Bahamas, last week

Bahamas: The two world’s largest cruise ships- Icon of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas, docked together at CocoCay, Bahamas, last week. Both vessels have brought thousands of guests to the shores with the week-long cruises.

After 2023, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas has turned into the largest cruise ship with over 250,000 tons, 5,610 guests capacity and 2,350 crew members. Previously known as the largest ship, Wonder of the Seas departed from Port Canaveral before the Bahamas.

The recent arrival of the two cruise ships in CocoCay was part of their seven-night cruise ship to the West Caribbean. The destinations have also included the Cozumel, Costa Maya, Mexico and Isle de Roatan. The arrival of these cruise ships has marked a great boom for the tourism industry in the Bahamas.

Bahamas Tourism Authority expressed pleasure and said that the cruise ships have graced the shores and explored the true culture of the island nation.

Netizens reacted to the arrival of the cruise ships and lauded the scenic view of the island nation. The service of both the ships has been appreciated by them as they said that these are very impressive. Besides this, they also started a debate on social media to choose the best ship between these two vessels.

One of the netizens said,” I worked on both these ships from the very start in the dry dock fantastic build from start to finish.” Others added that these two are even bigger than Titanic.

In comparison, one of the netizens chose Wonder of the Seas and added,”I was on the Wonder of the Seas, unbelievable ship, any other ship would be a downgrade, it’s smooth you could play snooker on it, everything was fantastic. Rooms, food, entertainment, drink can’t wait till I go again, I give this ship 100 %.”

In favour of the Icon of the Seas, Netizens called it “best of all times” and added that the offerings of the ship are exceptional. One added,” The ship was amazing and the journey on it is even more exciting with several new and special amenities.”

Another added,” I thought they were sister ships, Icon looks way bigger.”

Some of the netizens rejected both cruise ships and said that they would prefer to journey on small ships as big ones are scary. One added,” Been on Oasis of the Seas and also a princess cruise ship. The princess ship lacked activities and was old but amazing. We enjoyed the Oasis of the Seas, which is now smaller than the Icon of the Seas but still a huge ship.”

Another added that he would personally prefer Marella Cruise even though their ships are older. He added,” We have done six cruises with a seventh coming up this year. We find the ships not too big and have a great friendly atmosphere.”

Most of the social media users called both the cruise “beautiful” and aspired to journey one of them once in their life.