Icon of the Seas vs Wonder of the Seas: KNOW THE BEST

The Royal Caribbean’s much-anticipated world’s largest cruise ship started voyages from Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2024. It has been sailing around different destinations such as St Kitts and Nevis, St Thomas and the Bahamas and carrying over 7000 passengers to their shores.

The exceptional offerings, different styles, and amenities have created a buzz among tourists across the globe as they expressed a desire to explore the vessel for once in a lifetime. However, among all the whisperings, the comparison of Icon of the Seas with another world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, has garnered attention on social media.

Also, this also led people to start polling on social media to know the best cruise ship among these two. People expressed their wishes and experiences on both cruises and said that these are the best in the world.

One commented, “I take Wonder till they reset pricing and availability on ICON.” Another commented,” Icon of the Seas is exciting because of its offerings; it is better to try something new.”

Many stated that the Icon of the Seas is exceptional due to seamless travel and sailing across the countries, while others called Wonder of the Seas experienced in the field with proper measures of safety as well as tourism.

Hence, this is the time to know the best among these two cruise ships as here are some key differences and similarities between them:

Size: Icon of the Seas has achieved the title of the world’s largest cruise due to its size and proportion. However, Wonder of the Seas is the cruise of the Oasis-class ship and is known as the largest cruise ship before the introduction of the former one.

Class: The Icon of the Seas is the new class of ships for Royal Caribbean, which is known as the Icon Class. While the Wonder of the Seas is the Oasis-class ship.

Amenities: Icon of the Seas offers exceptional amenities and features, and the same goes for Wonder of the Seas. Both the ships consisted of multiple dining options, bars, pools, hot tubs and many more. Icon of the Seas has eight suite neighbourhoods and both the ships consisted of an outdoor kid’s play area. Wonder the Seas has seven neighbourhoods.

Design: The design of the Icon of the Seas is lauded for its more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. The tourists have appreciated the sustainable approach of the Royal Caribbean. On the other hand, the Wonder of the Seas has designed a variety of offerings in seven neighbourhoods.

Destinations: The destination visit depends upon the cruise calls and both the ships are scheduled to visit different countries at particular times of the year.

The netizens’ reactions have led to the conclusion that both cruise ships are known for their high-quality experience. Passengers get excited when the ships arrive on different shores of the world.

However, the only difference which has emerged in the discussion is that Icon of the Seas is larger and more modern than Wonder of the Seas.