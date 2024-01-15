Icon of the Seas to make inaugural call at St Kitts on Jan 30

The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, is all set to make its inaugural call at Port Zante, St Kitts, on January 30, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, is all set to make its inaugural call at Port Zante, St Kitts, on January 30, 2024. In its journey of seven nights in the Caribbean, the Royal Caribbean’s Brand-new iconic ship docked in Miami on January 11, 2024.

The prices of the cruise have been unveiled as the limited space is available. The price of the interior plus is $1825.23 per person. For the ocean view, the seat will be available at $1955.23 per person. The price of the balcony is $2385.23 per person.

The price for the ocean view cabin for two is $5927, and the central park balcony for two is $5897. While the price for the Ocean View Balcony for Two is $7880.

A first in a new style of Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas consists of 20 decks, a water park, new areas dedicated to families, revamped pool decks, diving shows, dining experiences and many more attractions.

The ship has also featured 28 different types of accommodations with categories for families, more layouts with ocean views and more space for group travellers. The ship completed its construction at a shipyard in Finland last year.

Icon of the Seas will also feature 2,805 staterooms for 7 night-Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises all year long. It has consisted of more than 40 drinking, dining and entertainment venues.

The stats of the new cruise ship will include 250,800 Gross Tons, 1,198 Feet Long, 20 total decks, 2,350 crew, more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, eight neighbourhood, seven pools, nine hot tubs, 2,805 staterooms, and 7,600 max guests.

The Thrill Island water park with six slides will also be part of the cruise ship, and it will run on liquefied Natural Gas. The ship has the capacity to hold more than 8,000 passengers. The price of the seven nights on the cruise ship in the Eastern Caribbean is $9,100, and the tourists will be able to enjoy stops at destinations such as St Kitts and St Thomas.