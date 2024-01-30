Icon of the Seas to dock at St Kitts and Nevis within few hours, netizens excited

Royal Caribbean’s World’s longest Cruise Ship- Icon of the Seas is all set to dock at Port Zante of St Kitts and Nevis today within three hours.

St Kitts and Nevis: Royal Caribbean’s World’s longest Cruise Ship- Icon of the Seas is all set to dock at Port Zante of St Kitts and Nevis today within three hours.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has invited the citizens and said that the tourism ministry will host the welcome ceremony for the guests to showcase the country’s offerings.

Icon of the Seas has commenced its journey from Miami, Florida after its completion and voyaged around several parts of the world including CocoCay, The Bahamas- a country in the Caribbean. The vessel has garnered the attention of tourists from across the globe due to its unique amenities such as 20 decks, 8 mesmerizing neighboured, 365m-length and the capacity of carrying around 7,600 passengers.

The tourists onboard the cruise will explore the numerous offerings of St Kitts and Nevis, including 18 miles of lush rainforests, mesmerizing mountains and stunning shores. They will also enhance their food experience through the authentic cuisine of the country at Port Zante.

Marsha Henderson- Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, expressed pleasure and said that the arrival of the world’s longest cruise ship on Port Zante marked the efficient commitment and seriousness of the government toward the industry.

She said that through the cruise ship, they will become able to position St Kitts and Nevis as an ideal destination on the world map. She called it a “turning point” for the country’s tourism industry and said that it would be helpful in uplifting its offerings.

Marsha Henderson also lauded the dedication and hard work of the ministry and extended gratitude for the contribution. She said that the moment when the vessel will dock at Port Zante will be the perfect evidence and showcase of the effective spirit, resilience and dedication of the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

She said that the country has geared up to welcome the cruise ship as the citizens will showcase the true warmth and affinity to the tourists onboard Icon of the Seas.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis said that Port Zante will come alive once again with hundred of fun seekers from the World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas. He said that the ship will grace the shores and enhance the tourism industry of the country.

Geoffrey Hanley- Deputy Prime Minister added that the step is historic as it will enhance the profile of the cruise industry of St Kitts and Nevis and benefit the tourism. He said that it is a positive development and it will bring numerous tourism opportunities.

Social Media flooded with excitement

Netizens have reacted positively with the news and called St Kitts and Nevis “a perfect tourist destination.” They have lauded Marsha Henderson and the government for making it happen. One commented, “What a tourism heist. Go Marsha go you gig, respect.”

Besides this, another expressed excitement and said that the ship is incredible and is coming to the incredible destination of the Caribbean. One also called St Kitts and Nevis its favourite destination to visit and said that the arrival of the world’s largest cruise ship has increased it curiosity.

Icon of the Seas

The much-anticipated cruise ship consisted of unique amenities with eight neighbourhoods such as:

AquaDome

Central Park

Chill Island

Royal Promenade

Surfside

Suite Neighborhood

The Hideaway

Thrill Island

