Icon of the Seas ship rescues 14 people from waterbodies in Honduras

The Crew members of the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, helped in rescuing 14 people from a small boat recently from the waterbodies in Honduras.

The Royal Caribbean spokesperson mentioned in the conference that the ship encountered a small vessel ship that was seeking help in the water body.

He further stated that the crew members of the ship immediately rescued the 14 people by launching a rescue operation. The crew members of Icon of the Seas ship and the US Coast Guard also participated in this joint operation.

They immediately provided the 14 people with medical assistance and other necessary treatment and requirements. Icon of the Seas departed on its maiden voyage on 27 Jan from Miami International port to Honduras.

The people present on the cruise ship shot the whole rescue operation with their cameras. They captured the crew, rescuing the 14 people with the help of a small vessel and moving them from the small boat to the safety of the cruise ship.

Alessandra Amodio mentioned that she observed some people on a small ship waving a large white flag. After that, the crew broadcasted “Code Oscar, Code Oscar” on the loudspeakers.

The cruise ship’s captain released a statement just after the rescue operation that they had saved 14 people in Honduras in the sea that were stuck there for 8 days.

Royal Icon of the Seas:

The Icon of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship. It comprises 18 decks along with sic waterslides. It can accommodate more than 5,500 passengers at a time.

It has seven international-sized swimming pools and 2,850 staterooms. It has its waterpark along with exotic bars, restaurants, and lounges for passengers that serve cuisines from all over the world.

According to the recent reports published, the colossal ship, Icon of the Seas has dimensions greater than Titanic. It is 1,198 feet long which is way bigger than the mammoth Titanic’s 882.9 feet length.