Icon of the Seas set to dock at St Kitts and Nevis again on Feb 27

St Kitts and Nevis: The World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas, is all set to dock at St Kitts and Nevis again on February 27, 2024. The vessel will make a second call at Port Zante after it is welcomed in the Federation on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Tourism as they unveiled the cruise schedule for February 2024. As per the schedule, around three to four cruise ships will make an inaugural call at Port Zante every day.

Besides this, Icon of the Seas is the most anticipated cruise ship in the world due to its ability to carry over 7000 passengers and its different offerings. The ship consists of eight neighbourhoods and facilities such as a bar, exceptional hotels and luxurious rooms.

In addition to that, the vessel has started in journey from Miami, Florida and St Kitts and Nevis was the first stop in the Caribbean region on its journey. The vessel brought over 5000 passengers to the shores of the country, who were greeted with a great showcase of the culture of the country.

The ships of the cruise lines such as MSC, Virgin, Disney, Explore, P & O will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis and bring thousands of passengers for this cruise season.

Four cruise ships, such as MSC Seaside, Celebrity Ascent, Explorer of the Seas and Star Flyer, docked at St Kitts and Nevis on February 1, 2024. Two vessels such as Star Flyer, and Explora 1 will voyage at Port Zante on February 3, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis will welcome two cruise ships such as Viking Sea and Vision of the Seas on Feb 4, 2024. Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady will also make inaugural calls for two times in February month, first on Feb 9 and the second on Feb 23, 2024.

Valiant Lady is one of the most loved cruise ships among tourists due to its unique appearance and colour combinations. The offerings of the vessel have also been lauded by the passengers, who called it seamless.

Further, ships such as Wind Surf, Arvia, Aida Luma, Celebrity Ascent, and Seabourn Ovation will also arrive in St Kitts and Nevis in February.

Schedule of Cruise Ships 2024

On Feb 3: Mein Schiff 4 and Explora 1

On Feb 4: Vision of the Seas and Viking Seas

On Feb 5: Britannia

On Feb 6: Marella Discovery and Evirma

On Feb 7: Royal Clipper

On Feb 8: Marella Voyager, Wind Surf and Sea Cloud II

On Feb 9: Valiant Lady and Norwegian Sky

On Feb 10: Seabourn Ovation, Grandeur of the Seas and Eurodam

On Feb 12: Celebrity Equinox, Arvia, Sirena

On Feb 13: Club Med 2, Aida Luma, Explorer of the Seas and Evirma

On Feb 14: Seabourn Ovation

On Feb 15: Celebrity Ascent, Aida Diva, Star Flyer and Viking Sea

On Feb 16: MSC Seaside, Sea Dream I, and Celebrity Beyond

On Feb 17: Mein Schiff 4

On Feb 18: Emerald Sakara

On Feb 19: Britannia, Sea Dream 11

On Feb 21: Royal Clipper

On Feb 22: Enchanted Princess, Marella Voyager, Wind Surf, and Sea Cloud II

On Feb 23: Norwegian Sky and Valiant Lady

On Feb 24: Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Princess

On Feb 25: Viking Sea and Club Med 2

On Feb 26: Auora, and Arvia

On Feb 27: Aida Luma, Marella Discovery, Icon of the Seas and Sea Cloud

On Feb 28: Club Med 2, Seabourn Ovation, Aida Diva

On Feb 29: Star Flyer, MSC Seaside, Celebrity Ascent and Explorer of the Seas

In January, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed several big cruises and remained one of the busiest months since the start of the cruise season 2024.