Icon of the Seas returns to St Kitts and Nevis with second voyage, boosts tourism

St Kitts and Nevis: Icon of the Seas- the World’s longest cruise ship has returned to its second voyage St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. With the capacity to carry over 7000 passengers, the ship has brought tourism into full swing at Port Zante.

Icon of the Seas which is the 248,683 gross tonnage (GT) docked at St Kitts and Nevis along with other two ships such as Marella Discovery and AIDAluna. These three ships have brought thousands of passengers to the shores of the Federation.

While creating history, the Icon of the Seas arrived in St Kitts and Nevis for its second voyage and flourished in its tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism expressed pleasure and said that the visit has again marked the commitment of the sector towards the development and enhancement of the cruise season.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has remained one of the best for St Kitts and Nevis due to the arrival of the ships of the liners such as Virgin, Disney, and Royal Caribbean. The arrival of the Icon of the Seas at Port Zante has turned out to be a paramount visit for the cruise industry of the country.

The passengers onboard the cruise ship explored St Kitts and Nevis and enhanced their travel experience with its exceptional offerings. The local citizens have benefited from the cruise ship as the taxi drivers, street vendors, and restaurants received massive business.

The taxi drivers took the passengers to several tourist hotspots, while tour guides enhanced their knowledge about the rich history and culture of St Kitts and Nevis. The passengers have shopped from the street vendors and explored the local products of the country.

This has provided a significant boost to the cruise industry as well as the local businesses of St Kitts and Nevis, driving the economy efficiently.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis expressed pleasure and said that three cruise ships including Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas graced the shores of the country. He said that these ships enhanced Port Zante and showcased the potential of the tourism sector of the country.

Icon of the Seas made its first voyage on January 29, 2024, and carried over 5000 passengers at Port Zante. With the visit, St Kitts and Nevis became the first Caribbean country to welcome the cruise ship which started its first-ever journey.

The world’s largest cruise ship started its maiden voyage from Miami on January 27, 2024, and visited the countries in the Eastern Caribbean including St Kitts and Nevis, St Thomas, and the Bahamas.

The Icon of the Seas is one of the ships of the Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class and was added to the list of the world’s largest cruise ship due to its capacity of carrying up to 7,600 passengers along with 2,350 crew members.

It is known for its massive modern approach, consisting of eight neighbourhoods across 20 decks. These decks feature six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theatre, and more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges.