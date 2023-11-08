Icon of the Seas ready to embark on journey

The largest ship “Icon of the Seas” completed its second and final round of sea trials this week.

St Kitts and Nevis: The largest ship “Icon of the Seas” completed its second and final round of sea trials this week.

The trials took around 8 days and in this duration, the ship went through over 100 investigations and aced each test.

In these trials, the technical systems in the ship were also examined and tested by the experts.

These technical systems included the testing of noise, speed, automation, engine, vibrations, adjustments and stabilizers.

The first test run was held in June 2023 in which informal tests and verifications were done. And that everything worked.

All these examinations prepared the ship for the sail.

Thereafter, the ship returned to the Meyer Turku Shipyard.

Moreover, in the coming 82 days, the ship will enter its home port in Miami, a city in Florida.

From Miami, it will start its journey by going through various of the routes and will reach Royal Caribbean in the month end.

The ship will cross the Atlantic to make its debut in the Caribbean.

It was announced a few days back that St Kitts and Nevis will welcome 342 cruise ships this cruise season. From which, one is “Icon of the Seas”.

Its sail is set for January, 2024 at Port Zante at St Kitts and Nevis

The largest ship has the capacity of 7600 passengers and 8 neighborhoods. The ship also provides the pleasure of 20 decks.

The ship in size is considered five times the size of the Titanic.

Moreover, the cruise ship offers restaurants, fifteen bars, ice rank, seven swimming pools and a water park.

The largest ship has the carrying capacity in tons of 250,800 tons which indicates that it will soon come up to carry around 10,000 passengers.

The beautiful cruise ship offers all the luxuries which makes the journey wonderful for the passengers.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. [email protected]