Icon of the Seas features Celebration Table dining concepts, designed for 14 people

The World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas, has consisted of the “Celebration Table” dining concept, which is designed for 14 persons.

Caribbean: The World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas, has consisted of the “Celebration Table” dining concept, which is designed for 14 persons. Located inside Hooked at Deck 15, the exclusive dining experience has a personal lounge for providing a festivity ambience.

The personal lounge is followed by adjourning to the long dining table next to the ceiling-to-floor windows for sweeping ocean views. The table offers four different menus: American, Italian, Asian, and seafood.

The food is served family-style, along with a signature cocktail. Besides this, the sale on the celebration table has also been announced in which the passengers will get VIP treatment on special occasions. With sweeping Ocean views, the dining in the table will provide the experience of the window seat.

Further, the passengers will have to choose their menu prior to their journey from options such as American, Italian, Asian or Seafood. Each pre-fix menu will offer a pleasing choice of entrees and sharable appetisers, style along with a signature cocktail.

Royal Caribbean consists of six water slides with aquadome, which has an aqua show, and a new market-style eatery. The Aquadome also has an amazing ice show with the Wizard of Oz.

Besides this, the ship has also featured the Pearl and Pearl Cafter, which is known as one of the beautiful highlights of the big giant. The Pearl is the great stage for the Ahoy Sailor and Parade too. It has also become the favourite place for several people who are seeking the best coffee environment.

The Ships Ahoy is also known for its offerings of 20 minutes of high seas adventure, featuring scalawags, swashbucklers, and sailors of all types in beautiful costumes happening at Royal Promenade with the best action at The Pearl.

The parade is available on other ships, but there is new addition of fighter jet contingent in Icon of the Seas.

Izumi in the Park is also part of the offerings of the cruise ships, featuring an all-day window for sushi and snap-worthy street foods. Further, the aquadome market has also consisted of five unique food stands, featuring slow-roasted BBQ to sweet and savoury crepes.