Icon of the Seas completes its 7 day maiden voyage, passengers share experiences

World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas has completed its official cruise- the maiden voyage at its scheduled destinations.

Caribbean: The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, has completed its inaugural seven-day cruise, the maiden voyage at its scheduled destinations. The vessel arrived back in Miami on Sunday after a week-long cruise in the Eastern Caribbean.

The passengers onboard the vessel went to social media and shared their experiences about its offerings.

The journey of the Icon of the Seas started from Miami, and reached the Eastern Caribbean. The first port stop of the cruise ship was Port Zante of St Kitts and Nevis and then, it came at the shores of St Thomas and spent perfect day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean’s brand-new vessel, Icon of the Seas, started its inaugural journey from Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2024, for the Eastern Caribbean region. With a capacity of over 7,600 passengers, the cruise ship is five times larger than the Titanic.

The ship further docked at St Kitts and Nevis- a small island nation in the Caribbean region for the first time its completion on January 30, 2024. The ships carried over 5000 passengers on the shores of the destination who were welcomed with a perfect plaque ceremony.

While spending the entire day in the country, the passengers explored the exceptional offerings of the tourism sector and enhanced their travel experience. Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew and other ministerial people welcomed the ship and its captain, Ludell Harvey.

He said that the arrival of the cruise ship marked the commitment of the government towards the tourism sector which is the major factor for the economy of St Kitts and Nevis.

After St Kitts and Nevis, the vessel arrived at St Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, for the first time on Wednesday. The ship docked at the Austin Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay along with Celebrity Apex.

The third and last destination of the big giant’s voyage was CocoCay, the Bahamas, where it was welcomed with a huge cultural showcase.

The cruise vessel’s size is equivalent to four city blocks, consisting of eight neighbourhoods with 20 decks. The ship featured six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theatre, and over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges.

It was built at Meyer, Turku, Finland, and registered in the Bahamas. The colossal ship, which operates on liquefied national gas, is also promoted as environmentally friendly.

Passengers shared experience

Further, Netizens also expressed pleasure and happiness over the seven-day journey of the Icon of the Seas. People who have travelled onboard the vessel during its maiden voyages shared their experiences and called it “best journey of their life.”

One commented,” Best cruise of my life had a fantastic time. Icon is amazing game changer in cruising. I thought Oasis class was great. Icon blew the doors off!!!”

Further, some of them also suggested cruise lovers to visit through the ships for once in a lifetime as the vibe is amazing. One added that the ship was not at all crowded as the 7000 guests were not looking too much.

He said,” It was amazing! Didn’t feel overly crowded at all; boarding and disembarking was a breeze! The elevators are huge and fast. We never had to wait for a table. I’m super impressed.”

Furthermore, one passenger added that he boarded the ship with his wife the experience was amazing. He said,” My wife and I had a best experience of our lifetime on boarding this monumental Icon of the Seas ship. Everything is marvelous and friendly staff too.”

Icon of the Seas is known as one of the much-anticipated cruise ship and it will start its next voyage very soon.