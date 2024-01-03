IACHR commission appoints 2 Caribbean representatives

Gloria Monique de Mees from Suriname and Arif Bulkan of Guyana have been appointed as commissioners on the IACHR commission.

Gloria Monique de Mees from Suriname and Arif Bulkan of Guyana have been appointed as commissioners on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), as of the 1st of January 2024. Their appointment will remain valid for a span of three years.

While Arif Bulkan is a lawyer and respected academician, specializing in the fields of constitutional law, criminal law and human rights, De Mees is a professor of human rights and a well renowned jurist.

De Mees has also been appreciated by the Organisation of American States (OAS) for playing a vital role in promoting human rights and bringing significant progress to the field. She is also responsible for advising the Inter-American Human Rights System (IHRS) on the applicability of its legislation and policies.

Arif Bulkan is also highly respected in his field and is seen as a leading authority in the region on matters of constitutional and criminal law. He also has lent his expertise in helping advance human rights in the region, in an attempt to ensure a better life for all.

Additionally, he has had the experience of serving as an ad hoc judge in the Court of Appeals of Belize, which raises his profile further.

The Organisation of American States has also spoken highly of Bulkan’s contribution towards and advocacy for the implementation of legal reforms which aim to help foster diverse communities, open doors for the LGBTQ community, improve the lives of indigenous communities, people suffering from HIV/AIDS and disabled people.

He has also contributed to the University of the West Indies Rights Advocacy Project (U-RAP), as one of its co-founders. The project has been directly responsible for leading two of the most high-profile cases in recent times on gender identity rights and the conversation surrounding sexual orientation in the Caribbean.

Another new addition to the commission comes in the form of Argentinian Andrea Pochak.

These three new additions are being made to replace the outgoing two-time President of the IACHR, Jamaican Commissioner Margarette May Macaulay, Commissioner Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño and Commissioner Julissa Mantilla Falcón.

The IACHR is scheduled to conduct its next sessions on the 26th of February, 2024 and is expected to undertake the task of appointing its Board of Directors during the first session.

Commissioners Stuardo Ralón and Carlos Bernal are expected to become the First and Second Vice Presidents but, in the meantime, Trinidadian Commissioner Roberta Clarke will take up the mantle of the acting commissioner.

These changes are being seen as a positive development with the aim of bringing a new perspective to the organisation while also remaining aligned with its overarching goal of maintaining the tenants of basic Human Rights. The initiative looks at ensuring that the basic rights and dignity of every individual is maintained and it is essential to make sure that the rising leaders of the day have the chance to contribute to such initiatives, bringing with them a renewed zeal and passion for such an important aspect of building an inclusive and harmonious society.