I like someone who is already committed

Everyday I go through a mental trauma as the person I like is my very close friend , and has a girlfriend as well.

The confessions sometimes work in a way which can lower down the burden of an individual’s heart and mind.

The things which can not be shared with anyone normally, can be shared through confessions anonymously.

He sometimes shares his girlfriend’s stuff with me which I don’t like. However, I can’t tell him not to share.

The most weird part is even though he knows that I get jealous and doesn’t like when he talks about his girlfriend.

I don’t want to be jealous as I am happy with the fact he is happy but the situation completely confuses me.

I can not tolerate her in his life. But I can’t even clearly say this to him.

I do not understand when he knows I don’t Like listening to his girlfriend then why he tells me.

Maybe he is aware of my feelings but wants to hear from me. But what will be the meaning of confessing my feelings when he is already committed.

So much confusion is going on in this concern, and no answer can be expected.

Presenting the twist, we both even tried to partner each other a few months back. However, it didn’t work.

But the thing which is bothering my soul is how he forgot me so easily in just a few days that started to date another girl.

I don’t even feel that a girl deserves such a nice person like my friend.

Unfortunately, I can not do anything because he is happy with her.

Although, sometimes a certain thing hits me as he still likes me but the situations are in a way that nothing can work.

I don’t know what is going on in my life.

But whatever is going on is so chaotic that it now even has become hard to manage.

