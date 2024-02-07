Hundreds of passengers arriving for Trinidad Carnival, refute crime situation: Reports

The shores of Trinidad and Tobago have become busiest with the arrival of hundreds of passengers through different flights due to the much-anticipated Carnival 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: The shores of Trinidad and Tobago have become busiest with the arrival of hundreds of passengers through different flights due to the much-anticipated Carnival 2024. Even in the reports of the crime surge, the passengers chose to explore the destination during the festival and landed at Piarco International Airport yesterday with massive excitement.

The reports and glimpses that went viral on social media suggested that the carnival lovers were eagerly waiting for the festival, and the comeback made them excited. The passengers expressed pleasure and said that they missed the festival after the COVID-19 pandemic.

One commented, ”We were waiting for the Carnival for so long as situations have stopped us from attending the festival, which is why we are excited to explore the island for another year.” Another also explained that Trinidad is one of the favourite destinations to spend vacations and celebrate different festivals.

Talking about the crime, passengers added that the situation is worrisome, but they can’t make criminals snatch their happiness and way of living quality of life. He continued, ”We are here to take the best experience of living life, and the crime reports can’t make us stop living happily and cherish the moments we spend with our loved ones here in the beautiful destination of the Caribbean.”

People also expressed delight with the enhancement of the Trinidad Carnival 2024 and said that the experience is once in a lifetime opportunity and they can’t bear to lose it. While neglecting the crime situations, passengers arrived in Trinidad and said that the return of the season makes them excited and that crime is not something which only occurs in this country.

People asserted that crime is everywhere, so they can’t let themselves be held in one place; that’s why they are here to spend their quality time with Trinidad and Tobago.

As per further reports, people are also travelling to Trinidad through cruise ships to attend the Carnival 2024. Passengers onboard different cruise ships stated that they were eager to witness the beauty of the island through the festival.

Trinidad Carnival 2024 is all set to commence February 10, 2024 and will run through the entire month. It features exciting, fun activities and different events such as Soca Monarch, Mini Carnival Village, Dance, Music shows, Night shows and many others. The carnival enhances different local markets of the country and gives the street vendors, restaurants, tour guides and taxi operators the chance to get business.

As per the crime reports, the data showcased that reisdents expressed displeasure with the surge in the crime incident. However, the murder rate has faced a decline, with 49 killings compared to 70 last year for the same period.