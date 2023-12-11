Human Rights Summit to be held on 11th December 2023

Human rights Summit to be held on Monday, 11th December 2023 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Right

Human Rights Summit is going to be held on Monday, 11th December 2023 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The world leaders will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss critical human rights issues.

75 years ago, born from the ashes of war, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stands as a testament to the shared humanity and the universal values that bind humans together.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invited the member states to use this 75th anniversary to strengthen their commitment to the timeless values of the Universal Declaration. On Human Rights Day, He urged people around the world to promote and respect human rights every day, for everyone, everywhere.

This historic document proclaimed the inherent dignity and equal rights of all human beings. The aim is to build a more just and equitable world for all and celebrate this landmark achievement and recommit us to its principles.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dennis Zulu said, “This human rights day, I reflect on the timeless wisdom of Dr Martin Luther King, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ In our interconnected world, the challenges faced by one, often ricochet and affect us all. As a global human family, let’s stand united against injustice, discrimination, and inequality, whether it occurs at home or abroad. Together, we can build a more just, peaceful and fairer world for all.”

The principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are as follows:

It represents a Pinnacle for global cooperation. It challenged centuries of inhumane norms and beliefs. It’s the most translated document in the world. Many history-defining civil rights movements have taken inspiration from it. The Un launched a major yearlong initiative to reinvigorate the global human rights movements.

This landmark document was drafted by individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcends individual differences and fosters a sense of common ground.

It is important to honour its legacy by upholding its principles and actively working towards a world where every person’s human rights are respected and protected.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his views giving an inspiring message that, All humans are born free and are equal in dignity and rights. He says that, The universal declaration of human rights is as important today as it was when it was adopted 75 years ago.

The universal declaration is a roadmap giving guidelines to help to end wars, heal divisions and promote lives of peace and dignity for all. But the world is losing its way. Conflicts are raging, Poverty and hunger are increasing, and inequalities are deepening.

On the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights #HumanRights75, stand united with UN Human Rights Champion @vinijr against racism & all forms of discrimination. Anti-racism education is key to advancing diversity, equality & rights everywhere. #Act4RightsNow pic.twitter.com/KP5qYYUAHF — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 10, 2023

Gender equality remains a distant dream and women reproductive rights are being rolled back. It is important to promote and respect all human, social, cultural, economic, civil and political rights which protect us all.

The Universal Declaration shows the way to common values and approaches that can help resolve tensions and create the security and stability the world craves. As the world is working towards updating global frameworks and making them more effective in the 21st century, human rights must have a unique and central role.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was the outcome of atrocities in World War II, aiming to stop incidents of injustice regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political and birth status. The UN General Assembly adopted it in 1948 in Geneva, Switzerland.