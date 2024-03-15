Human remains found in horror house of South Valsayn

Trinidad and Tobago: The human remains were found buried in a shallow grave at a home, commonly marked as a horror house along Butu Road in South Valsayn, on Tuesday, 12 March, is assumed to be of an 18-year-old girl who was missing for the last seven years.

The missing, now deceased, girl whose claimed remains were found in the alleged horror house of South Valsayn, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, is called with her name of Hannah Mathura. She was said to be missing in the year 2017 which was never reported officially.

The claims of the human remains are of the missing girl, Hannah Mathura, were made on the basis of the recognisable belongings recovered with it. With the remains, some wearable items were recovered including a pair of red pants, a tube top, and underwear.

The discovery was made by a male member of the family who noticed the remains in the horror house of South Valsayn in a grave of nearly one foot deep. Straight after observing the human remains, the man reported to the law enforcement officers from the Saint Joseph Police Station.

It is mentioned that the family already made the claim on the remains and identified it from the items that were potentially belonging to the missing girls. The police officers also shared the information after a while were recording the statements.

The case of the findings in the South Valsayn horror house was taken under the charge by the Saint Joseph Police with the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II, who started the investigation. The officers went to the scene at nearly 2:00 pm after getting the information.

The law enforcement department later seized the scene of suspicion, and excavation was ordered after collecting relevant evidence from the location to collect more potential hiding places. An excavator from the Regional Corporation of Piarco and Tunapuna was summoned to help in the search.

It is alleged that the father of the victim, Hannah Mathura, is involved in her murder. He is the one who buried the body of the victim in such a condition that made her potentially unidentified. The suspected father is currently untraceable and police are also looking for him.

The investigation in the case of the South Valsayn horror house is ongoing under the guidance of Senior Superintendent Richard Smith and ASP Ramharack, who are conducting inquiries to trace the conspiracy behind the incident.