HSM Motors to resume operations in phases today following destruction of 15 luxury vehicles

Trinidad and Tobago: HSM Motors is all set to start its operation in a phased manner on Monday following the incident in which 15 luxury vehicles were set on fire deliberately by a person. It occurred on the compound of the company in Chase Village, Carapichaima on Thursday last week, causing the destruction of millions of dollars.

The announcement was made by HSM CEO Mikhail Hosein that the company will be opened in phased manners as some parts of the gutted showroom and service centre would remain closed. In order to open the space, the area in the showroom has been transformed and turned into the space for the work after the incident.

The persons who are interested in viewing vehicles are invited to contact HSM’s sales representatives through the telephone or social media pages and could get the information. He also provided details on the investigation of the matter and said that police have not yet located any of the perpetrators who were involved in the incident.

In the press release issued by HSM, it stated that they continue their efforts to recover from the incident as they are opening the motors on a phased basis. They also apologized for the inconvenience and said that all efforts are being made to deliver services to the customers efficiently and effectively during the tough and challenging times.

“We are committed to keeping you updated on any developments and appreciate your continued patience and support, ”said the HSM motors.

According to the reports, three people were involved in the incident as they thrown cocktails on the luxury vehicles. CEO Hosein added that they employed 30 people and the company was in the process of “regrouping” so that they could open the company in a short period of time.

He mentioned that they are sure of the cause of the attack and would not want to speculate the reasons. The reports also outlined that the probe has been launched into the matter and three preparators are under regular search.