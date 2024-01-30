How to spend 8 days in Guyana: EXPLAINED

Guyana is known as one of the most beautiful countries in the Caribbean region, with its lush green rainforests, mesmerising beaches, authentic cuisine and nature

Guyana: Guyana is known as one of the most beautiful countries in the Caribbean region, with its lush green rainforests, mesmerising beaches, authentic cuisine and nature. It is an ideal location for those seeking to travel to adventurous as well as luxurious destinations.

In order to journey around Guyana, proper guidance is necessary as the new visitors can get confused with the fact that where they should go and how. Visit Guyana has made it easy for the tourists by explaining the way to spend eight days in the country.

Eight Days in Guyana

Day 1: Visit Kaieteur Falls

The fall is the tallest single-drop waterfall in the world by the volume of water flowing over it. This tour can also be paired with Orinduik Falls, a multi-drop waterfall whose waters flow over Jasper rocks.

Day 2: Explore the capital city: Georgetown

Visit Guyana suggested the travellers to visit the capital city of Guyana on their second day. They are asked to visit St George’s Cathedral, the National Museum, the Walter Roth Museum, the Castellani House Art Gallery, the I Love Guyana sign, and feed the manatees at the National Park.

Further, the tourists will also have the chance to picnic in the Botanical Gardens and sample local fruit

Day 3: Go on an Essequibo River tour

The river is Guyana’s largest river, and the stops include the historical Dutch fort Zeelandia, the hidden gem Baracara Falls, Sloth Island, where if tourists are lucky, they can spot a sloth and the town of Bartica.

Day 4: Sample the food

As per the Visit Guyana, the tourists will have to check out the nightlife: pepperpot | curries | chokas, Cookup, metemgee, and Chinese food. Street food like eggballs, cassava balls, cassava pone, fish and chips on the Seawall at Bourda Market.

Day 5: Visit a river resort or one of Guyana’s great lakes:

The tourists will explore lake mainstay, Lake Capoey, Arrowpoint, Sloth Island or Adel’s Resort in the Pomeroon River on their fourth day.

Day 6: Book a farm-to-table tour.

Gobin’s & Singh’s farm will give the tourists a taste of country living. They can further go for fruit picking, enjoy a traditional “bush” or outdoor cook-out & learn about plants.

Day 7: Visit the Linden Blue Lakes. Kayak.

On their seventh day, they can go on a Jet ski on the blue lakes and explore the mining town of Linden.

Day 8: Book a rainforest for kids tour.

This is an excellent tour that kids and parents will enjoy. It will provide a chance to explore lots of fun activities such as arts & crafts & scavenger hunts