Housing and Resilience Financing Symposium turns out informative event: Melissa Skerrit

Roseau, Dominica: The Disaster Resilience and Financing Symposium for the Housing Sector has kicked off in Dominica on Wednesday at the Parish Hall. Hosted by Housing Minister- Melissa Skerrit, the symposium is aimed at exchanging knowledge of housing reconstruction and resilience projects.

The symposium will run through Thursday and has been conducted in collaboration with the World Bank which invited stakeholders such as contractors, engineers, architects, financial institutions, builders, and others.

Melissa Skerrit shared glimpses and said that the first day has served as the platform to showcase the efforts of the government of Dominica towards climate change. The first day reflects the journey of Dominica in building back better and their efforts to combat the impact of climate change.

She referred to the symposium as an “informative event” and said that they will be hosting this forum annually in the future in the best interest of the country’s continued development. Melissa Skerrit also pledged to enhance the housing sector of Dominica and said that their resiliency approach will continue to prevail in the country.

The symposium is also aimed to outline the efforts of the government of Dominica towards the housing sector and how it sets an example of implementing the resiliency goals. Melissa Skerrit extended gratitude to those who attended the first day of the Symposium.

Dominica has constructed climate-resilient houses in different communities to provide safe and secure shelters to the people so that the homes can withstand the impact of climate change. The government aimed to construct 5000 houses in different communities such as Kalinago, Roseau, Bellevue Chopin, Salisbury, Jimmit, and others.

The Climate Resilient Goals of Dominica has implemented significant strides in the countries as it enhanced the development approach. The country has witnessed development in every sector such as the Housing, Health, Infrastructure, and Education sectors, opening doors to new opportunities for the local communities.

At times when the country was seen as a mere victim of Hurricanes, the government of Dominica decided to build back better and respond to the situations effectively.

Recently, Dominica has hosted the concluding ceremony for CREAD where PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that the country has paved the path of climate resilience efficiently over the years. Since 2017, Dominica made significant strides in the name of the construction of more than 1,500 houses in different countries, including Marigot Hospital, and International Airport.

PM Skerrit said that the pledge to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation was meant for the world to remind the country of its response against climate change, not for the victim of natural calamities.

He said that the approach of Dominica towards climate change would be a topic of discussion at global stages as it has set an example for big and developed countries. The journey is truly a reflection of how a decisive government can achieve anything it wants.

The housing sector has remained a priority of the government of Dominica as at the time of Hurricane Maria, people lost their shelters and homes. This has led to the rebuilding of the country with better ideas which is known as the resilience agenda.