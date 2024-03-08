Hospital Chairman assaulted during robbery in Carenage

Chairman of Westshore Medical Private Hospital was assaulted physically in a robbery at his home in Carenage on 5 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Chairman of the Westshore Medical Private Hospital was assaulted physically in a robbery by three unknown suspects at his home in Carenage, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Tuesday, 5 March, around 2:25 am.

The victim of the assault and robbery in Carenage is identified as a 68-year-old man, known with the name of Ruben Mc Sween. Ruben Mc Sween is currently serving in Westshore Medical Private Hospital in the position of chairman.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery and physical assault on the victim chairman took place on the day at nearly 2:25 am when Ruben Mc Sween was sleeping at his home in Carenage. While the victim was sleeping in his bedroom, he woke up due to suspicious sounds inside his house, raising his concern.

In searching for the reason behind the suspicious sounds inside the house, he looked out of his bedroom and spotted three suspects who had already entered his home without permission. The suspects were armed with lethal weapons.

It is mentioned that the three suspects forcefully entered the bedroom of the victim and announced the robbery after aggressively approaching Ruben Mc Sween. The suspect attacked the victim and assaulted Ruben physically while asking him to hand over all the valuables and money.

Due to the assault, the victim became fearful for his life and surrendered in front of the suspects. Afterwards, the victim took the suspects to another room where all the valuables were kept.

Reportedly, in the robbery of Carenage, the suspects took the valuables from the victim including a Samsung Note 20 cell phone, two smart TVs of 48 inch and 65 inch, swum of US currency, and a Mercedes-Benzes motor car of black colour.

Straight after the robbery, the three suspects fled from the scene. The victim immediately reported the incident to the police department in Carenage. The police officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the crime scene in response to the robbery report.

After visiting the robbery scene, the police officers confirmed the crime report and initiated an early investigation to collect relevant evidence against the culprits.

A team of police officers conducted the investigation and inquiries into the case including PC Belfon and PC Espinoza which led them to recover the stolen motor vehicle in the vicinity of the family planning building in Port of Spain. However, the suspects in the robbery are still at large.