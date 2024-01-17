Homidath Beharrysingh got killed in Chaguanas accident

Trinidad and Tobago: A 52-year-old man, Homidath Beharrysingh, lost his life in an accident while crossing the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Brentwood in Chaguanas, a city in the western part of Trinidad. The incident took place on the morning of Monday, 15 January, around eight O’clock.

The deceased victim of the accident in Chaguanas is identified with the name of Homidath Beharrysingh, who lived in the Montrose area of Chaguanas.

As per the reports, Homidath Beharrysingh was trying to cross the highway in Chaguanas when he met with an accident. Around 8:00 am, the victim, Beharrysingh, got struck by the truck, which led to his death.

The nearby public around the highway came for help. The people around reported the incident of the accident in Chaguanas to the paramedics and the police department, in response to which officers from the local police station took charge and went to the scene.

After visiting the place of the accident, officers confirmed the report of the accident and took control of the area for early investigation.

The police officers called the DMO to the site of the accident in Chaguanasn to examine the body of the victim, Homidath Beharrysingh. The DMO visited the site and examined the body, after which he shared his observation with the officers.

After declaring the victim dead officially, the order of removal of the body from the site was given by DMO.

The talks are going around the incident as it is assumed that it is an ordinary accident caused by the irresponsible approach of the victim. On the other hand, it is also said that the victim, Beharrysingh, allegedly ran in front of the truck with the intention of suicide.

The investigation is actively going on by the officers who are also conducting inquiries around the area of Chaguanas in case of the accident of Homidath Beharrysingh.

The approach of the police is to find the reason for the incident if there is any other angle in the case except a normal road accident. Police officers are considering the possibility of suicide also, as per the statement of a few witnesses.

The people around the communities of Chaguanas are sharing their opinions after hearing about the accident of the victim, Homidath Beharrysingh.

People are saying, “One other accident. It is just the beginning of the year, and we are hearing about accidents back to back. Why don’t people understand? Why can’t they follow basic rules? Why do they want to play with their lives? Don’t they have anyone at home? It doesn’t look like we can record fewer accidents this year.”

People on the possibility of suicide are saying, “This is not the way. If you have problems with life, you need to talk with someone. Standing strong is the only option. There is a time when we all suffer from problems like paying bills, insults, failures and much more, but we need to hustle.”

This case is the fourth incident recorded around the nation where individuals lost their lives in an accident in the last four days.

People around the nation are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and are trying to spread awareness of traffic rules, especially among the young generation.