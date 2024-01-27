Homestay initiative to offer accommodations during Nevis Culturama 50

Nevis Island Administration is all set to implement “Homestay Programme” to expand the accommodation sector of the country

Nevis: The Nevis Island Administration is all set to implement the “Homestay Programme” to expand the accommodation sector of the country. Premier Mark Brantley made the announcement and said that the initiative will tackle the high demand of tourists for accommodations during the Culturama period.

Nevis is all set to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Culturama Festival as the first wave of the core activities has been unveiled. The festival will be celebrated across the country with colourful activities, pageantry, cultural shows and food fairs.

Homestay Initiative is part of the Culturama event Homecoming Celebration. It will provide seamless access to enhanced accommodations in Nevis so that tourists can enjoy the festival efficiently.

In St Kitts and Nevis, tourism is a major contributor to our economic sector. As they prepare for the 50th anniversary of Culturama, the Ministry of Tourism, the Nevis Tourism Authority, and the Culturama Secretariat are collaborating to expand the accommodation sector through a homestay programme.

This is in response to the high demand of requests to book accommodations by visitors and returning nationals during the Culturama 50 period.

Premier Mark Brantley outlined the initiative and said that it will benefit the tourists and the tourism sector of Nevis. The initiative will enhance the accommodation sector and encourage the tourists explore the exceptional offerings of the country.

THE AIMS OF THE PROGRAMME ARE:

The initiative will provide alternative and affordable accommodation to visitors and returning nationals within our communities

It will provide an enriching, authentic Nevisian experience that will bring economic benefits to locals

The Homestay Initiative will assist in attaining sustainable tourism and the promotion of tourism within rural communities

It will also spread tourism spending and boost overall economic development

OVERALL GOAL:

The Homestay Initiative product represented the tourism goal of achieving sustainable tourism and growth in community-based tourism (CBT). The goal of this product is for tourists to engage in local culture, such as local foods, festivals and traditions that will be on display at Culturama.

Further, the categories of the programme have also been unveiled, which stated:

CATEGORIES OF HOMESTAY PROGRAMME:

The programme will provide a true Nevisian Experience, including renting a room in a Nevisian home or shared space.

It will include an Apartment/Guest House under the Homestay Initiative

The tourists will be given Luxury Nevisian Homes and Villas under the programme

Nevis Island Administration announced such an initiative for the first time as part of the Culturama Festival on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. Premier Brantley said that the 50th anniversary of the proper cultural showcase should be perfect and memorable, and the government is making efforts to do so.