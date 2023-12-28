Homer Simpson predicts a solar superstorm in 2024

In the latest prediction from Simpson 2024 genuinely Eerie, Homer Simpson predicted a solar superstorm to occur in 2024, which is absolutely disturbing.

In the latest prediction from Simpson 2024 genuinely Eerie, Homer Simpson predicted a solar superstorm to occur in 2024, which is absolutely disturbing.

In season 24 and Episode 9, Homer Simpson is seen preparing a bunker fully stocked with provisions for his family, anticipating something dreadful on the horizon.

According to Homer Simpson, shortly after the solar superstorm strikes Springfield, a silent invisible tempest sweeps the town causing severe consequences.

The catastrophic event leads to a complete shutdown with no internet, no electricity and everything coming to a standstill.

He says that a solar superstorm could wipe out the internet for weeks, even for months or forever. The portrayal of the solar superstorm in the episode aligns with the potential real-world impact.

He also mentioned that NASA has recently made a shocking discovery of a massive hole in the sun called the Coronal hole.

This coronal hole is large enough to engulf 60 Earth-sized planets and is currently releasing solar storms at a staggering speed of 1.8 million miles per hour and could be headed to EEarth.

The last time the Earth experienced such a solar superstorm was 1859. It was known as the Carrington Event, which took place around 1 and 2 September 1859 during the solar cycle 10.

The 2024 solar storm is predicted to be 60 times more powerful than the 1859 solar storm. Possibly the strongest ever recorded in history.

Homer Simpson says that such solar storms can have a catastrophic effect on Earth, affecting satellite power grids and GPS and potentially wiping out hard drives and the entire internet permanently. It might take decades to recover. It is only a matter of time.

There have been claims that are circulating online about non-existent NASA warnings regarding a potential months-long global internet shutdown in the near future. These claims suggest that a major solar storm would trigger the shutdown.

However, it is important to note that these warnings are completely baseless and have no factual basis.