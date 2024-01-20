Hitman Naim of Diego Martin arrested by Guyana police

Hitman Naim of Trinidad and Tobago arrested in Guyana by the Guyana Police Force at a city hospital on Friday, 19 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: A hitman named Naim of Trinidad and Tobago was arrested in Guyana by the Guyana Police Force at a city hospital on Friday, 19 January. His girlfriend was also arrested by police who was in his company.

The hitman who got arrested in Guyana is identified with the name Naim, who is also known by many other names like Luca Brasi and Wetman Lewis.

In the police records, Naim is a hitman who lives in Diego Martin, a town in Trinidad. Naim is found involved in multiple crimes and murders with the time for which he is wanted by the law authorities in Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, Naim the hitman has been hiding in Guyana for the last few times due to his active search in the native nation.

It is mentioned that the hitman Naim was arrested by the police officers of Guyana after identifying him with his girlfriend at the city hospital. The reason for his presence in the hospital is not confirmed yet.

Hitman Naim is currently in the custody of the Guyana police department. As per the sources, it is being said that Naim will soon be handed over to the Police Department of Trinidad and Tobago.

People of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are sharing their opinions about the incident after learning about the arrest of hitman Naim.

People of Trinidad and Tobago are saying, “It is great that the criminal is caught no matter where and how. The main thing is that now, to serve justice and give that man what he deserves. That is hard punishment.”

People also said, “Now this is what is left. Other countries are helping to catch our criminals. He was able to easily run from the country after committing all crimes, and other nation’s police departments caught him. This shows how weak our police is in the Caribbean.”

People of Guyana said, “it is good the criminal is caught by our officers. How was he able to enter the country it is the questions. Anyway, we need to wipe out crime from anywhere, and it is good that we are helping each other.”