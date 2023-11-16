Historic CARICOM – Saudi Arabia Summit starts today

The first ever CARICOM- Saudi Arabia Summit is kickstarting in Riyadh today. Prime Minister of Dominica & Chair of CARICOM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, will be heading the summit along with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

CARICOM leaders landed in Riyadh on Wednesday to participate in a two-day historic summit slated for 16 November to 17 November.

The Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will address the first day of the summit, and he is likely to discuss the bilateral ties between CARICOM & Saudi Arabia.

The summit will focus on key areas of interest, including trade, investment, climate change, economic ties, energy and environmental sustainability, as well as hospitality.

CARICOM leaders, including Prime Minister Jamaica Andrew Holness, Barbadian PM Mia Amor Mottley, Antiguan PM Gaston Browne, Trinidad and Tobago PM Keith Rowley, Saint Lucian PM Philip J Pierre, St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew participated in the initial meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region.

First day of CARICOM- Saudi Arabia Summit

The talks of the CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit will unfold today (Thursday, 16 November, 2023).   On the first day, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM- Roosevelt Skerrit and Dr. Carla Barnett- Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community, will deliver their address.

Carla Natalie Barnett Secretary-General CARICOM on Wednesday ahead of the Saudi CARICOM Summit

Besides the CARICOM leaders, the Crown Prince & the Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, will also delivering the special address.

Meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment

Ahead of the CARICOM- Saudi Arabia Summit, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness participated in special talks with Khalid A. Al-Falih – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment.

During their meeting, both leaders explored opportunities for cooperation and investment. “Jamaica welcomes Saudi Arabia’s interest in the region, and in Jamaica in particular,  as strategic partners,” he further added.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley also participated in cordial talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment. They did a follow-up on a number of discussions already in progress including opportunities for corporation investment.

