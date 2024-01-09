Heidi Stoute records five national age group records at SCNAT

The 2023 SCNAT was a remarkable meet for Heidi Stoute, who established a fantastic FIVE new 13-14 National Age Group Records

Barbados: The 2023 SCNAT was a remarkable meet for Heidi Stoute, who established a fantastic five new 13-14 National Age Group Records. She competed in 5 of the 6 Freestyle events, establishing new Records in all of them.

RECORDS

50m Freestyle

Heidi Stoute swam 26.58s in this event, removing the old record of 26.89, which was set by a fellow teammate in 2023.

100m Freestyle

Heidi Stoute swam an impressive race, lowering her previous record from 57.60, set in 2023, to the New Record time of 56.89.

200m Freestyle

She swam 2:03.44 in this event, knocking 5 secs off the old record of 2:08.31, which was established in 2010.

400m Freestyle

The 400 Free was another successful event for Heidi, who replaced the 10-year-old record of 4:31.90 with a new time of 4:21.61.

800m Freestyle

Finally, yet another 10 yr old record was removed. Set on December 2013, Hannah Gill, also of Pirates, swam 9:12.82. This December, Heidi stopped the clock at 9:00.70, dropping 12 seconds off that time.

There were two more 13-14 Age Group Records set by Heidi Stoute, this time in the Long Course format.

At the 2023 ASATT Christmas Open held in Jamaica, Heidi established two new LC Age Group Records in the 50m and 100m Freestyle events.

In the 50m Freestyle, Heidi swam 27.22s, lowering the time set recently by her fellow teammate. The previous record was 27.28s. In the 100m Freestyle, she swam 58.43s, removing the last record of 58.50s set earlier this year.

At the 2023 Inter-Secondary School Swimming Championships held on Wednesday, 22 November, Heidi Stoute established a new 13 – 14 SC Age Group Record in the 100 M Freestyle.

Stoute swam 57.60 seconds in this event, removing the previous Record, which was 58.82s.

