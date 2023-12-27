Heidi Stoute named Barbados Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Fourteen-year-old Heidi Stoute has been named “Junior Female Athlete of the Year” in the Barbados Olympic Association’s annual award ceremony.

Barbados: Fourteen-year-old Heidi Stoute has been named “Junior Female Athlete of the Year” in the Barbados Olympic Association’s annual award ceremony. The ceremony was held last week in order to honour the exceptional athletes for their contribution to the sporting field.

Stoute is an outstanding young Barbadian swimmer who has been breaking records in the swimming pool over the last few years, and she has a track record of excellence in the pool.

This year, she was chosen to represent Barbados at the Junior Commonwealth Games, where she won a bronze medal in the 400m Freestyle.

At the CARIFTA Games in April she won 6 individual gold medals and three relay gold medals.

She holds the national record for the 200m freestyle and she is the CARIFTA Group Record Holder for the 1500m Freestyle in the 13 to 14 Age group. She is also the national Record Holder for every Freestyle event from 100m to 1500m in the 13 to 14 Age Group.

Heidi also established a new 13 – 14 SC Age Group Record in the 100 M Freestyle at the 2023 Inter-Secondary School Swimming Championships. Stoute recorded 57.60 seconds in this event, removing the previous record of 58.82 seconds.

The association can all expect greater things from this St. Winifred’s School student who is a member of the Pirates Swim Club.

Along with that, Eighteen-year-old Teon Haynes secured the title of the “Junior Male Athlete of the Year” in the Barbados Olympics Association, which held their annual award ceremony.

Haynes, a product of Combermere School and Talons Athletic Club, has represented his school, his club and his country over the years with outstanding results.

He was chosen to represent Barbados at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games last August, where he clinched the Bronze medal in the men’s long jump with a personal best time of 7.32m!

His leap not only secured a podium finish but also showcased his dedication and skill on the international stage.