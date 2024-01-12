HC Telang celebrates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with Indian diaspora in Guyana

High Commissioner of India- Amit Shivkumar Telang celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with the members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana.

High Commissioner of India- Amit Shivkumar Telang, celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with the members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana. The event was held at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Georgetown, Guyana.

HC Telang said that the aim of the event is to recognize the contribution of Indian diaspora in different sectors including academics, literature, social service, art, culture, religious studies and public service. He added that people residing in Guyana have been working great for the upliftment of society.

He shared glimpses of the event and said that it turned out to be successful in recognizing the art and culture of people residing in Guyana. HC Telang added that the Indian diaspora has been preserving Indian culture, tradition and values in the country for all those years.

HC Telang also interacted with the Indian Diaspora and lauded them for their hard work in preserving their culture. He also promised them to work for their welfare so that they could uplift their lifestyle in Guyana.

He said that the Indian High Commission to Guyana will ensure that the Indian diaspora in Guyana lives their life safely and happily.

Besides this, he also talked about the good relations between India and Guyana and added that both countries are working to enhance their relations.

HC Amit Telang said that the members of the Indian diaspora also shared their views and experiences from their visits to India including as part of the flagship Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Know India Programmes.