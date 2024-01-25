HC Amit Telang to focus on education cooperation between India-Guyana

Amit Telang- High Commissioner outlined that India and Guyana have been cooperating on several aspects of education and capacity building.

Guyana: Amit Shivkumar Telang- High Commissioner, outlined that India and Guyana have been cooperating on several aspects of education and capacity building. He also shed light on the old partnership between the two countries under the government of India’s Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

He said,” India-Guyana cooperation in education and capacity building is one of the hallmarks of our six decades old partnership under the Government of India’s Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.”

Amit Telang said, ”It is heartening to see the contribution of our alumni like Ritesh Tulram to the promotion of education and skills development.” The High Commissioner extended best wishes to him and said that it would enhance the cooperation between the two countries.

HC added,” We wish him all the very best for this higher level course in Chennai, India and look forward to further strengthen our cooperation in higher and technical education sectors with Guyana with his valuable contribution.”

Earlier, the High Commissioner of India to Guyana also joined Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, which is one of the foremost Indian diaspora organizations in Guyana and a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for community and social service to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their foundation on 8 January 2024.

Commemorating the celebrations, the Sabha organised a colourful concluding ceremony presided over by Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Speaking at the occasion, High Commissioner Telang thanked Dr Vindhya Vasini Persaud, President of the Sabha and also the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, for the kind invitation and also underlined the pivotal contribution of the Sabha, founded by Pt Ripu Daman Persaud ji in 1974, to protect and preserve the Bharatiya culture and traditions and inculcating good values through various noble initiatives.

He also recognized the ongoing efforts of the Sabha under the leadership of Dr Vindhya Persaud.