HC Amit Telang presents credentials to CARICOM Secretary-General Barnett

Guyana: High Commissioner of India to Guyana- Amit Shivkumar Telang, presented his credentials as the Ambassador of India to the CARICOM secretariat in Georgetown on December 19, 2023. His credentials were accepted by Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett.

HC Telang said that India and Guyana shared warm relations on the basis of historical and cultural aspects. He said that they will work closely with the Secretary-General to strengthen the cooperation and business relations between the two countries.

He said,” India has warm and friendly relations with this group comprising 15 members (14 nation states and one dependency), and I am looking forward to working closely with the Secretary-General to strengthen our cooperation in development cooperation further.”

Telang asserted that India and the CARICOM member countries share a longstanding partnership based on historical association, cultural links and strong people-to-people ties.

Ambassador Telang conveyed greetings from the Indian leadership and his desire to strengthen the relationship further. He said that during his tenure, his focus will be on issues like food security, energy security and disaster risk management.

He underlined the commitment to pursue various development cooperation initiatives in areas like information technology, renewable energy and agriculture.

The ambassador also reiterated his priority to work with the CARICOM member states at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels to address issues of common concern to the Global South, especially in the area of climate change.

Further, Dr Carla Barnett recalled her interaction with Dr #SJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in April 2023. She also welcomed Ambassador Telang to Georgetown in his new assignment and assured support to him as the Ambassador accredited to CARICOM.

Amit Shivkumar Telang has been appoined the new High Commissioner of India to Guyana on October 27, 2023. During his appointment, he pledged to build smooth functioning and communication channels with the Indian diaspora. He said that the work will be done to assist the Indian diaspora and uplift the relations between the two countries.