HC Amit Telang pledges enhanced diplomatic relations between India, St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Guyana - Dr Amit Telang, in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

HC paid the courtesy call on the prime minister at Government Headquarters, Church Street Basseterre.

PM Dr Drew and HC Telang held a collaborative discussion on several key issues crucial to both nations and talked about the ways of strengthening bilateral ties.

The Sustainable Island Development State agenda of St Kitts and Nevis has become a significant topic of discussion during the meeting. HC Telang lauded the country and emphasized the commitment of both nations towards the sustainability of the environment and resilient growth.

Further, the meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs – Dr Denzil Douglas, Naeemah Hazel, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Sheldon Henry, Foreign Service Officer, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

HC Telang was accompanied by his wife, Dr Deepali Telang, Amesh Mulkanoor (Indian Honorary Consul to St Kitts and Nevis), Manoj Kumar and Muesh Kaushik (First Secretaries).

High Commissioner Amit Telang also presented his letter of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affiars Dr Denzil Douglas. The High Commissioner and government officials of St Kitts and Nevis also shed light on joint efforts to mitigate climate change.

They also shared expertise and resources to enhance the diplomatic ties between St Kitts and Nevis and India. The discussion also focused on other areas of cooperation, such as technology, food security and training initiatives. The meeting also marked the shared dedication of St Kitts and Nevis and India in addressing the global challenges collaboratively.

Notably, India has recently appointed the new High Commission to Guyana – Amit Telang, replacing the former Dr KJ Srinivasa, who served in the position from 2019 to August 2023. The appointment of a new HC has arisen new hopes among the Indian diaspora residing in Guyana.

The diaspora has showcased immense pleasure and excitement with a new appointment. They are seeking effective management of the operations at the High Commission. As per the reports, some sort of dissatisfaction has been discovered among the Indians residing in Guyana towards the working of the former High Commissioner.

The speculations also highlighted that the removal of Dr KJ Srinivasa had come after regular complaints about his work. People expressed displeasure over the Commission’s inability to resolve their issues, resulting in the appointment of a new High Commissioner.

The appointment has built a new layer of hope and positive energy among the people as Amit Telang pledged to improve the functioning of the HC. He promised to build strong communication channels and interaction between the Indians and the High Commission so that their problems could be tackled effectively.

As the appointment of Amit Telang has been widely appreciated, the demand for the appointment of non-resident ambassadors in India has also been increasing. According to the Georgia-based website, India should accept the appointment of these ambassadors to enhance the level of integration and diplomatic ties.

With the help of non-resident ambassadors, India could efficiently maintain and enhance relations with several other countries. It will also help in addressing the issues of Indians residing in other countries in the appropriate manner.

The website also suggested that these ambassadors could also assist India to strengthen their relations with the countries that have only a small number of their citizens in the country. With the presence of these ambassadors, they can address the citizens’ interests efficiently.