HC Amit Telang pays respect to Indians who landed in Guyana in 1838

High Commissioner of India to Guyana- Amit Shivkumar Telang, visited the Arrival Monument in Palmyra and the remembrance centre in Highbury

Guyana: High Commissioner of India to Guyana- Amit Shivkumar Telang, visited the Arrival Monument in Palmyra and the remembrance centre in Highbury. He paid respect to the memory of the first batch of Indians who landed in Guyana in 1838.

He was accompanied by his wife, Deepali Telang. HC said that the visit provided them with an enlightening experience of the rich history and culture sharing between India and Guyana. The visit is considered as the “tracing of the roots of India-Guyana shared history.”

On his social media, Amit Telang said,”Deepali Telang and my first visit outside Georgetown in Guyana was an enlightening experience in itself as we witnessed the rich history of India’s culture and traditions brought to a distant land by our brave brothers and sisters who made Guyana their home and in the process became a link that connects our two countries together.”

He called it a great opportunity to learn about their brace brothers and sisters who worked hard to reside in Guyana. With their hard work, the two countries are now sharing friendly and peaceful relationships as they connect them.

As 175 years have passed by since the first arrival, much water has flown down the Berbice River and yet their memories are indelibly etched in their collective consciousness. HC Telang added that the passing years have opened new areas of investment and cooperation between India and Guyana.

He said that there is still much more to discover in this beautiful land of friendly and warm people and they are looking forward to it. He extended his full support to the Indian people residing in Guyana and assured them to protect their rich culture and heritage.

HC Telang added that they are the unsung heroes who became a living bridge of culture and civilisation, customs and traditions and an epitome of sacrifice and perseverance.

He called it an unforgettable page of history. HC Telang said,”It is an unforgettable page from our history that binds us with Guyana and will continue to guide us as we cement our partnership.”

Notably, HC Amit Shivkumar Telang also participated in the Remembrance Day commemorative event held in Georgetown, Guyana. He paid his respect to the brave soldiers of the British Indian Army who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifices during the First and the Second World Wars.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com