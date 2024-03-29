HC Amit Telang celebrates Holi in Guyana, aims to foster cultural ties

High Commissioner of India to Guyana- Dr Amit Telang hosted the celebration for the Holi/Phagwah which was held at the Swami Vivekananda Culture Centre, Georgetown.

Guyana: High Commissioner of India to Guyana- Dr Amit Telang hosted the celebration for the Holi/Phagwah which was held at the Swami Vivekananda Culture Centre, Georgetown. He also shared glimpses of the celebration and expressed pleasure in recognizing the cultural exchange between the two countries.

The celebration was attended by the guests included Brig (Retd.) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana, Ministers Dr Vindhya Persaud and Mr Colin Croal.

Besides this, Members of the diplomatic corps and Indian community as well as friends of India in Guyana also graced the occasion. The celebration also featured the musical performances and dances and the attendees showcased the rich culture share between India and Guyana.

With colourful musical performances and dances, the artists mesmerised the audience and celebrate the significance of Holi. The special performance was given by Bhola Pandey and his group which was sponsored by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

Their performance left the audience spellbound as the audience danced to the tunes of many Bhojpuri songs, highlighting the rich tradition of Phagwah shared by India and Guyana.

The event was supported by the Diaspora Engagement Division in MEA and also local Indian companies and organizations who wholeheartedly contributed to the success of the event.

Besides this, the event also featured the traditional folk dance performance from Bihar which was performed by a group sponsored by Indian Council of Cultural Relations as part of Holi in Guyana.

HC Amit Telang also encouraged the diplomats of India and said that the celebration is the platform to connect through the culture and festivals. Such festivals showcased the unity among the two countries and fostered the traditional ties.

Through these events, the cultural exchange becomes the perfect chance to enhance their diplomatic relations. It makes the Indian people residing in Guyana celebrate their festival with great joy and happiness. In addition to that, the festival also brings the people of different communities at one platform to enhance their cultural preferences.