Hayley Matthews named Global Ambassador for Barbados Royals Girls Cricket Club

Barbados: Hayley Matthews- Captain of the West Indies Women’s white ball captain was named “Global Ambassador” for the Barbados Royals Girls Cricket Club. She will train the girls and share her valuable insights to prepare them for cricket championships.

Matthews an all-rounder was recently announced as the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer Of The Year 2023. She became the first woman to accumulate 700 runs in a calendar year, striking at 132.32 with an average of 63.63.

Her top score was a scintillating 132 in a historic 213 run chase against world champions Australia in the second T20 at the North Sydney Oval when she also took 19 wickets with her off spin.

She also became the second player from the West Indies to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year award and joined Stafanie Taylor, who won this award in 2015.

As ambassador, Matthews will be expected to lend her expertise to inspire and empower young girls pursuing cricket in Barbados and beyond as the club aims to foster talent and promote gender equality in sports.

Hayley’s stellar performances, highlighted by sensational knocks and sharp bowling, have set her apart. Her shining moments Down Under have added another layer to her cricketing legacy

Expressing her joy, Matthews shared, “An absolute honor to receive this award! Grateful for a fantastic year with West Indies. As a young fan, I admired heroes getting these awards, and now being recognized in the same light is truly special.”

She added that its great, it’s nice to see all the hard work finally paying off. “It’s been a long two or three years so it’s really nice that I was able to go out and have a really good time with the bat and ball this year and help the team as much as I could.”

She topped players such as England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu to achieve the award.

Matthews had made her international debut as a 16-year-old and become Player of the Match with a run of eight. She also won two in the T20 World Cup in South Africa last February and become player of the match in the following T20 series against Ireland and Australia.