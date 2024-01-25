Hayley Mathews, Nicholas Pooran selected for ICC T20 Team of Year

Two West Indies players have been selected in the ICC T20 team of the year and these players are for both men and women's team

West Indies: Women’s skipper Hayley Mathews and Wicket Keeper Batsman Nicholas Pooran become the only players of the West Indies who have been selected for the Women’s T20I teams for 2023 and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s team, respectively.

Matthews was tremendous throughout the year. She scored 700 runs at an average of 63.63 with a strike rate of 132.00 in 2023, while also claiming 19 wickets at an economy of 6.84

In September, Matthews set the world on fire with her amazing performances in the bilateral cricket series against Australia. In the first game of the series, she scored 99 not out off 74 balls with 12 fours and 4 sixes.

She then went on to top that performance by scoring 132 runs off 64 balls to lead a successful run chase for the Windies in match 2 of the series. This run chase of 213 was a world–record run chase. She broke the record for the highest individual score in a women’s T20I run-chase.

Overall in the chase Matthews scored 310 runs. She also closed out 2023 as the number 1 ranked All Rounder in Women’s T20 Cricket. She is also ranked 5th in batting and 11th in bowling.

Pooran as well was solid throughout the year. He scored 384 runs at a strike rate of 163. He had some outstanding performances throughout the year. 41 off 19 against South Africa in Johannesburg, 67 off 40 against India and 82 off 45 against England in Grenada were just a few of his outstanding performances for the Windies in 2023. Pooran is ranked 12th in the ICC Men’s T20 batting rankings.

The teams are selected by ICC to honour the performance of the players who shined in a particular year. In 2023, several players from different countries became part of these two teams.

The fans of West Indies Team have expressed satisfaction with the decision and said that these players are taking the legacy of the team ahead. Netizens said that the performance of these two players have showcased true essence of West Indies cricket.

They also demanded full support from West Indies Cricket authorities for these players and said that they must be given a full chance to take the team ahead in several championships.

FULL TEAMS

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Suryakumar Yadav (c) (India), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (wk) (West Indies), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Mark Adair (Ireland), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe), Arshdeep Singh (India).

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (c) (Sri Lanka), Beth Mooney (wk) (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Ash Gardner (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Megan Schutt (Australia).