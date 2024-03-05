Harney Motors to open Antigua’s first ever EV showroom- BYD in June 2024

Harney Motors- one of Antigua’s leading automotive companies is all set to open the country’s first showroom of BYD (Build Your Dreams) which is known for energy vehicles.

Antigua and Barbuda: Harney Motors- one of Antigua’s leading automotive companies is all set to open the country’s first showroom of BYD (Build Your Dreams) which is known for energy vehicles. Opening in June 2024, the showroom is anticipated to offer state-of-the-art facilities for the full range of passenger vehicles.

On this front, Harney Motors collaborated with the Jamaica-based ATL Automotive Group through an agreement and became the exclusive dealer for Antigua BYD. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne extended greetings to the company and lauded the BYD.

He said that the company has been making great strides into electric vehicles. PM Browne added,” Congratulations to Harney Motors for this pioneering transition into electric vehicles. BYD is the global leader in EVs at very affordable prices.”

BYD is known for its great influence in the global automotive industry, especially in the market of electric mobility. The company has also surpassed Tesla as the number-one-seeling EV globally in 2023.

The collaboration has provided full rights of sales and aftersales of BYD in Jamaica to ATL Automotive. It will also expand its horizons as the regional management in an additional eight other countries.

Adam Steward, Executive Chairman of the ATL Group expressed pleasure and said that the discussion with BYD is enhancing for better results. He said that they are happy to sign an agreement with this incredible brand and enhance the dealer partnership throughout the region.

He also outlined his vision for the BYD brand and its exciting future and said that it will play a great role in its introduction in Antigua. The BYD showroom in Antigua will be located just off American Road.

He commented, “We are thrilled to finally announce this news. Our own discussions with BYD were ongoing for the better part of a year and a half, so naturally, we were pleased to finally sign on the dotted line with this incredible brand and continue to confirm our trusted dealer partners throughout the region. We’re delighted that Harney Motors shares the vision of the BYD brand and its exciting future and will play a key role in its introduction in Antigua.”

Dyna Harney-Barnes, General Manager of Harney Motors, stated, “We are delighted to reveal Antigua’s first electric vehicle (EV) showroom and our role as the dealership. This milestone marks a pivotal shift towards a greener, more sustainable future in mobility. We are excited to introduce the various BYD models to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”

The first set of units will be available for test drives from March 2024 and then available for purchase from May 2024.