Hannah Wilson wins 2024 U20 female chess champs

Barbados: Hannah Wilson secured victory in the 2024 Under-20 female chess championship by clinching first position in all six of the games. She has played from a field that has also included male players.

The Queen’s college student who was named National Sports Council’s Junior Outstanding Sportsperson Award for 2023 also received her Women’s Fide Master title. It was further ratified by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at the end of December and she started her year on a high note.

She overcame every difficult situation as the only challenge she faced in the tournament might have come from Simon Lamm of Jamaica in their round three clash. Lamm, who is studying at the Cave Hill Campus of The University of the West Indies was the surprise player of the event but he was unable to overcome the confident Wilson.

Lamm scored five points from his six matches with his only loss to Wilson and he was eventually crowned the Under-20 Open champion.

Leshay Springer finished second in the female section with a commendable 3-1/2 points. Her performance by a win over Loki Clarke, a much higher-rated player, who had won the XIV IRT Híbrido de Las Americas Open chess event late last year. Sariah Mc Clean came third in the female section.

Nathan Griffith, with three points, finished in second in the open section while Clarke ended on 2-1/2 points, for third place.

The government of Barbados and others have showered their love for the performance of Hannah Wilson and added that she worked hard to bring this into reality.

Along with her, Jerimiah Farley was crowned National Under-10 Open chess champion when he won the event with a maximum of six points from his six games.

Farley won all his matches in the tournament which was played earlier this month and was always in the lead. Second place went to Maximus Gonsalves whose only loss was to Farley and Dominic Cadogan finished in third position on 4-1/2 points. His only loss was to Farley but he had a draw with Kymani Gale.

The girls’ under-10 champion was Sameera Jaikaran, who finished with four points in the combined field while Tanishka Rahija was second.

Five-year-old Raef Clarke of Beyond The Box School, won the Under-8 Open Championship with a very credible three points, defeating some of his much older peers while Daesha-Rose Parris was the Under-8 female champion.