Hannah Wilson receives title of woman candidate master in chess

A 14 year old girl- Hannah Wilson received the title of woman candidate master in chess after new rating and title regulations

Barbados: A 14-year-old girl, Hannah Wilson received the title of woman candidate master in chess after new rating and title regulations came into effect by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at the end of December.

Hannah who is the sixth Barbadian woman to boast a candidate designation, is currently rated tenth best of active players in the country with a standard rating of 1674 and she is also the highest rated active female player from Barbados.

Along with her new title, Hannah was named ‘Junior sportswoman’ for 2023 by the National Sports earlier this month.

Hannah had another exciting year in chess which started when she dealt International Master Orlando Husbands a shocking upset by defeating him in the Blitz Chess Championship in January.

Her outstanding victories in 2023 also included winning the under-16 girls’ title at the CAC Youth Chess Festival in Trinidad in August when she lost just one of her nine games to finish with eight out of a possible nine points. She later placed fourth at the 2023 CAC women’s championships.

14-year-old Hannah is the current under-18 national female chess champion and she created history by becoming the youngest player to win the Barbados Chess Federation’s Ladies National Championship when she upstaged more seasoned opponents, including two former national ladies champions, to win the title in exciting fashion in 2022.

The fourth form student of Queen’s College started playing chess when she was a student at People’s Cathedral School after a friend invited her to try the game and with the help of social media, she has improved her game to top the island’s women and compete successfully in the region.

Playing in her first Primary School Chess Championships in 2018, she scored a perfect 100% for People’s Cathedral and when she moved to Charles F Broome School, she joined the chess club at the school and she has become a household name in the game of chess in Barbados.

Self-trained, focused and disciplined, Hannah was just 9 years old when she won The under-9 girls’ championship at the 7th CARIFTA Championships in 2018 and in 2019, she won the girls’ under-12 division at the 8th CARIFTA Chess Championships in Curacao. L

Later in the year, she had a top five finish at the Central American and Caribbean Youth Chess Championships in Honduras where she was the only representative from Barbados and a 10th place at the Pan American Youth Championships in Ecuador in July.

Hannah’s outstanding performances continued at the Central American and Caribbean Youth Chess Festival in 2021 where she took the top spot in the under-12 Female section.

In June 2022, Hannah placed fifth at the FIDE World School Chess Championship in Panama, where she competed in the under-13 division with 34 competitors from across the globe vying for top honours.

Later in June, she competed in the XXXII Pan-American Youth Chess Championship in Montevideo, Uruguay before leaving for Chennai, India to play in the 2022 FIDE Chess Olympiad.

In Chennai, Hannah scored five and a half out of ten points at the Olympiad and improved her rating to 1573. She was conditionally awarded a title following this performance at the 44th FIDE Olympiad in Chennai, India.

In November last year, Hannah won the silver medal at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean (C.A.C) under 14 female chess championship, which was played in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Hannah has already received national recognition for her unfailingly good performance in Chess. In 2019 Hannah won the Barbados Olympic Association, ‘Special Junior Athlete Recognition Award’ and last year she won the ‘NSC Special Award’ at the 2022 NSC awards ceremony.

Hannah whose older brother Louis Wilson is also a national Chess player is largely supported by her parents who often travel with their daughter to assist her at tournaments.