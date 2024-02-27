Guys Hill: 44-year-old man dies in fatal shooting

44-year-old man lost his life in shooting attack at his home in the Bonnett district of Guys Hill on 25 February.

Jamaica: A 44-year-old man lost his life in a shooting attack by unknown assailants at his home in the Bonnett district of Guys Hill, a locality in the northeastern part of Jamaica, on the night of Sunday, 25 February, 10:20 pm.

The deceased victim of the Guys Hill shooting attack is identified with the name of Renord Gordon, who was a building contractor and belonged to Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting attack on Renord Gordon took place on the day while the victim man just gone to his Guys Hill home in his motor vehicle at nearly 10:20 pm.

As the victim arrived at his home, the unknown suspects, who are assumed to be waiting for the victim to arrive, approached the man and ambushed him.

It is mentioned that the suspects were armed with firearms with which they launched a fire on the victim after an alleged conversation. Straight after the attack, the suspects fled from the place of crime.

The incident of the shooting attack on the victim was observed by the resident in the neighbourhood who heard the loud sounds of explosions. The people of the neighbourhood went out to search for the reason and source of the loud explosions.

After the search, the residents found the victim, Renord Gordon, lying on the floor and covered in his blood. The incident of the shooting attack on the victim in Guys Hill was immediately informed to the police department.

In response to the report of the crime, the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of the fatal shooting attack on the victim. After arriving at the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report of the shooting and took the site under control for the early investigation.

The victim was not able to survive the shooting attack and lost his life on the spot. The police officers found the dead body of the victim at the crime scene bleeding from the gunshot wounds. The victim was officially pronounced dead after the examination of the body by police officers and was ordered to be removed from the scene.

A team of officers from the police department is conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspects involved in the fatal shooting attack on the deceased victim.

The local people of Guys Hill and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their views on the case after learning about the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim named Renord Gordon who lost his life.

People are saying, “It is sad how people are being killed. It needs to stop. Every day same crime, death, robbery, and all others. It is so unsafe. It looks like the place belongs only to criminals. May god bless the family of the dead man. It is requested to the government that they must do something and take strong steps to solve these crimes problems in the nation.”