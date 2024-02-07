Guyanese man dies after getting stuck in excavator at mining pit

A Guyanese man died after being excavated at the mining pit site of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway at Dora on Sunday.

The Ministry of Labour and Police have issued the statement and said that they are conducting a proper probe into the matter. They ensure that the site is safe now and will adopt proper safety measures in future.

The deceased is 67-year-old Lenny McPherson of Cinderella City, Wismar Linden. This publication understands that the elderly man was an excavator operator.

According to a source, at around 12:00 hrs on Sunday, while on duty at the mining pit, McPherson was pinned by the spike tips from a bucket on an excavator being operated by another operator at the site.

The operator reportedly told cops that he was working on an excavator when McPherson stopped by to chat for a bit. They subsequently stopped talking, and he thought that the victim had left the area where they were chatting.

Unaware that the man was still close to the worksite, the man said he began operating the excavator, and McPherson was pinned in his groin area. An alarm was raised, and the man was removed from the spike tips of the excavator bucket. However, the man died.

The incident is being investigated by the company, police and the Ministry of Labor.

After the incident, the citizens of Guyana showcased their disappointment and condemned the Ministry of Labour for its negligence. They said that the actions always prove the seriousness of the government, but they haven’t seen any such strategic action from the government side.

One commented,” Come to think about it the story ain’t adding up, they just finished chatting & he didn’t know that he was still in the area , probably they had a disagreement & that’s how it happened , just saying !! Condolences to his family.”

Another added,” That negligence by the operator they should change him for manslaughter condolence goes out to the entire family of the deceased.”

People expressed sadness and said,” Oh my that why we need to be careful around these machines for the operator can’t see everything or it needs someone to be present at all time to watch or observe the operation at a safe distance. So sad.”