Guyana’s medical facilities receive huge boost with new ultrasonic lithotripter

Guyana: The Department of Urology in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in Guyana, has received a Swiss Lithoclast Master ultrasonic lithotripter, which has now been added to the many facilities available at this hospital.

This is an important step and has taken the levels of urological care in the nation forward by leaps and bounds. It is evident from the enthusiasm at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), which is now looking forward to providing the best possible levels of treatment to the patients who walk through its doors.

The Ultrasonic Lithotripter is used to disintegrate kidney stones in a precise manner via the use of ultrasonic energy. This advanced equipment has cost the hospital GYD$13 million, which highlights the facility’s commitment to bringing in the best possible technology for its patients, regardless of the costs incurred.

A Consultant at GPHC by the name of Dr Rajendra Sukhraj expressed his excitement about the potential this new addition to the hospital’s equipment brings, stating the following, “The integration of the ultrasonic lithotripter is a game-changer for urological care in Guyana. This cutting-edge device not only enhances treatment precision but also prioritises patient well-being, offering a minimally invasive alternative for complex kidney stone cases.”

The hospital itself has reiterated its commitment to bringing in the best possible equipment and cutting-edge technology to Guyana, in a bid to help transform the medical sector in the nation through the use of technology.