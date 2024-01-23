Guyana worker gets $350,000 bail after charges of firearm possession

A construction worker was placed on $350,000 bail on Monday as the court denied that he illegally had a firearm

Twenty-two-year-old Keon Narine of 117 Caesar Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, appeared in person before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He denied the first charge, which stated that on January 16, 2024, at Caesar Street, Agricola, while not being a licensed firearm holder, he had a 9mm pistol in his possession.

The other two charges stated that on the same day at the said location, he had seven rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm license. Narine, who was represented by attorney Paul Fung-a-Fat, denied the charges.

Attorney Fung-a-Fat informed the court in a bail application that his client had not been found in possession of the gun or ammunition. The lawyer claims that on the day in question, his client was sitting on a bridge at Caesar Street in Agricola when he noticed the Police and fled.

According to the attorney, the gun was discovered not far from Narine’s seat.

Furthermore, according to Fung-a-Fat, his client was beaten by Police ranks and held in detention for longer than the required 72 hours. The Police prosecutor raised strong objections to Narine being granted bail, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offence.

The prosecution said the Police Force’s Criminal Records Office has verified that Narine is not licensed to carry a firearm. The prosecutor said she intends to present the court with video evidence showing the defendant carrying a pistol.

The prosecutor claimed that in a caution statement, Narine acknowledged committing the crimes. After taking into account the arguments made by both parties, Magistrate Bess mandated that Narine post $350,000 bail. On February 13, 2024, Narine is required to appear in court again.

When Narine showed up in court on Monday, he was also charged with armed robbery. But the accusation was dropped when his father decided to pay the victim back.

It was alleged that on December 27, 2023, at Middle Street, McDoom, Greater Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, Narine robbed Ivan Hutson of two gold chains valued at $300,000. The gold jewellery belongs to Hutson.

Hutson told the presiding magistrate in court that he wanted to resolve the issue and that Narine’s father would give him a portion of the chain’s worth on Monday and the remaining amount over the next few months. His testimony led to the dismissal of the armed robbery allegation.

Magistrate Bess said that he would supervise the payment of the balance once Narine’s father and Hutson produced to the court, a promissory note from a Justice of the Peace.