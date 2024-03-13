Guyana with Caribbean to demand reparations from Britishers

The people are observed campaigning against Britishers in multiple island nations with Guyana while asking for reparations for slavery.

Guyana: The people are observed campaigning against the Britishers in multiple island nations with Guyana while asking for reparations for the forceful labour, slavery, and loot during the colonial era. It is expected that multiple nations in the Caribbean region will put their demand for reparations from Britain.

These campaigns against the Britishers are happening from time to time and are seen in various places around the globe where Britishers ruled in colonial times. On the islands of the Caribbean and Guyana, it is said that around half a million people were taken as slaves from India.

The reason behind the immigration of the slaves was to use them as workers in the fields, especially in sugar plantations, and other works. It was also done for the reason of the freedom of the African slaves which led them to less number of workers in the fields.

Mohammad Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana, said in one of his statements on the issue, “All the nations that benefited from abominable systems now need to do the morally right thing and to accept their complicity in historical wrongs.”

In his statement, President Ali said that his government will keep on working with the other governments in the Caribbean region and raise the voice for justice on all available platforms.

He added in the statement, “There is a growing awareness in both Britain and in many European countries about the need for reparative justice. History is on our side, and we are also on the right side of history.”

The President of Guyana also mentioned about the people who were enslaved and killed in several genocides during the colonial era, quoting the atrocities in Africa. He said, “ I am convinced that there were grave atrocities committed under Indian indentured immigration. But these cannot be compared with the genocide against indigenous peoples and African enslavement, which was a crime against humanity.”

Guyana is not the only country talking about the reparations from the British, but all members of the Caribbean community are raising their voices equally on the matter. And the questions are not just against the Britishers but all colonising powers who committed several atrocities in history.

It has recently been taken as a mutual point of focus by the Caribbean nations to raise demand for acceptance and payments from businesses and institutions that are somehow connected to slavery. Guyana was previously out of these demands and is now taking the lead in the process.