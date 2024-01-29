Guyana: Two including female arrested over possession of Marijuana

Around 1,133.4 grams of Marijuana were discovered in the Police ranks in Division #3 in Guyana on Sunday, and two arrests were made

Guyana: Around 1,133.4 grams of Marijuana was discovered in the Police ranks in Division #3 in Guyana on Sunday, and two arrests were made. Serena Wilson, an 18-year-old unemployed female, and Romaul Armstrong, a 20-year-old male Construction Worker, have been taken into custody over their association with the drugs.

The drugs have been found during the raid of the police ranks in the Lot 463 Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara.

The ranks identified themselves to be policemen from the Leonora Police Station dressed in ‘plain clothing’. The ranks then requested to carry out a search of their person and premises for anything illegal (guns, drugs and ammunition), to which they both agreed.

A search was then conducted, but nothing illegal was found. Ranks then observed a bushy area to the southern side of the premises with a track leading into the bushes.

One of the ranks then observed a blue barrel with a black cover in the bushes, which, when opened, was found to contain several black transparent plastic bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Police escorted the 18-year-old and 20-year-old along with the barrel containing the suspected Marijuana to the Leonora Police Station, where the narcotic was weighed and amounted to 1133.4 grams.

When questioned, the two individuals denied knowing about the suspected Cannabis. They remained in custody as investigations continue.

In another case, the police raid found a ganja bust and arrested a 41-year-old resident of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

Police conducted the operation at around 12:00 hrs today. They told the suspect that they had information that he had illegal items in his possession and that, as such, they would like to search his person and premises.

The home of Lukinovich Theobald was then searched, but nothing of evidential value was found.

In the presence of Lukinovich Theobald, a search was carried out at the back of the well-fenced yard, where the ranks found one black plastic bag in a clump of bushes. The bag contained three parcels of suspected Marijuana.

He was arrested and escorted to Grove Police Station, then to the Narcotics Unit at Regional 4B Headquarters at Golden Grove, where the suspected Marijuana was weighed, and it amounted to 1.95 kg (equivalent to 1,950 grams).

The suspect remains in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.