Guyana: School student stabbed over five times by junior

Guyana: A student of the Dolphin Secondary School was stabbed over five times on his body by another student at Lot 44 First Street Alexander Village. The incident took place on Thursday at around 15:13 hrs after school was dismissed outside of the school compound.

This publication was informed that the fifth-form student was stabbed by the suspect, who is a fourth-form student.

The victim, who is preparing to write CXC this year, said that the suspect had beaten him a few weeks ago after school was dismissed. The victim said that after he was beaten by the suspect, police were involved in the matter as well as a welfare officer.

“Well, [the beating] happened on a Friday, so on the Monday, we were supposed to report to the school because the police had asked us, so me and my father went to school the Monday, but he (the suspect) didn’t show up. Anyhow, the welfare officer keeps checking in on me, and so. But yesterday, while there was a fight between two females at the school, he saw me and began to stab me with a scissors, “the victim said.

Asked why the suspect stabbed him (Nurse), he said: “Just like how you’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure it out. I don’t understand why it is that he keeps coming after me. I just don’t understand it at all. However, yesterday, I didn’t attend school because we were placed into groups in my class to do SBA, so I was working on finishing up the SBA. After I was done yesterday afternoon, I went to the school to give my friend the SBA. When I got at the school, a fight broke out between two young ladies, and he (the suspect) saw me, grabbed me and started to stab me with scissors. After he started to stab me, people pulled me away and took me to the hospital, and that is basically it. I don’t know what the boy problem is with me.”

Further, the teen who is currently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital with seven stab wounds about his body disclosed that the suspect after stabbing him recorded videos and posted it to social media and sent it to his friends bragging about the stabbing and even admitted to being the one that stabbed the young man.

In one of the videos that were seen by this publication, the suspect was heard saying: “Ey you ain’t know who bore e? Bai ey is I bore that up bai. You ain’t hear wuh I telling you? Is I bore that up. All now he (Nurse) blood deh on me f×××××× slippa. You feel is joke I telling you? And meen scrubbing this hay suh, neva. I neva washing back me slippa I want he blood stay deh.”