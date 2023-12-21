Guyana: Regional Table Tennis Competition to return on Sunday

The Regional Table Tennis Competition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Guyana Islamic Institute ZeeBurg, WCD

Guyana: The Regional Table Tennis Competition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Guyana Islamic Institute ZeeBurg, WCD. The tournament will start at 10: 00 am, and the deadline for the registration of the team is Friday, December 22, 2023.

The tournament will be held in five different categories, which are Novices 15 years and under, Novices 12 years and under, Novices Open, C Class Open and B Class Open. The prizes will be awarded to the top three performers in each category.

Guyana Table Tennis Association extended an invitation to the males to participate in the tournament.

Participants must bring their personal rackets to the tournament. The aim of the competition is to uplift the sporting spirit among the young generation of Guyana. The government said that the competition will prepare the athletes for several international championships.

Recently, the Guyana Table Tennis Association launched its inaugural nationwide school table tennis championship at the NCERD auditorium. During the launching ceremony, the athletes of Guyana were encouraged for the games.

The association also invited the citizens to support the athletes so that they can play their best game. The tournament will be held in the form of 11 independent regional championships in 11 administrative regions with eight categories.

The categories will include boys and girls’ teams, boys and girls singles, boys and girls elite and novices event. The prizes will be given to the regional champions in eight categories. The tournament is powered by China Petroleum Guyana Limited with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport of Guyana.

The games for the tournament will begin in the upcoming weeks.

Minister of Education of Guyana Manickchand said that the tournament is the effort of the government to expose each student to a sport before graduating from secondary school. The tournament is aimed to uplift the sports sector and provide several opportunities in different sports fields.

The competition will also enhance the interaction between different communities and students.