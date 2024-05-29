Guyana recorded 374 dengue cases in May 2024

Region Six of Guyana has recorded 374 dengue cases in the month of May as it was confirmed by Regional Chairman David Armogon on Tuesday.

As per the reports, Guyana has been recorded huge influx of the cases from the GuySuCo Port Mourant Training Centre and several public places have been asked to shut their doors. The two persons have also been hospitalized and several institutions has temporarily been closed.

The hotspots for the dengue cases are: Goed Bananen Land, East Canje; Adelphi, East Canje; Reliance, East Canje; Sheet Anchor East Canje; Smythfield, New Amsterdam; Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam; Sandvoort, West Canje, Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice, and Heatburn Village, East Bank Berbice.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The Regional Administration is presently conducting fogging exercises in a number of communities across the region.

Citizens are urged to protect themselves and family from mosquito bites – by using insect repellent, sleeping under a mosquito net and use correctly, and wearing long-sleeved clothing and pants.

Guyana has recorded nine dengue cases on May 23, 2024, as per the regional Vice Chairman Rion Paters. In an interview, Peters outlined that approximately 49 tests were done last week, and nine were confirmed positive. He said no deaths were reported. ” Hoever, having that, the Region continue it’s fogging exercise.

Well all know mosquito continues to be a nuisance. So the Region is vigorously executing its fogging exercise across the Region,” he noted.

Peters said schedules for the fogging exercise are published on the Regional Democratic Council’s Facebook page. “So that persons can take the necessary measures during the period during which fogging is done,” he disclosed.

The cases have been raising concerns among the people of Guyana.