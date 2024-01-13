Guyana: Patrick McRae fires on police after robbing women, shot

Patrick McRae, a bandit, was shot by police after discharging several rounds at ranks who attempted to approach him and his accomplice, who was making good their escape after robbing a woman.

The shot bandit has been identified as Patrick McRae called ‘Tyrone McRae’ a 22-year-old of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, while his accomplice has been identified as Antwan Sampson,19, also of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

Both suspects were previously charged and convicted for Larceny. They were recently released from prison.

The alleged burglary was committed on the dwelling house of Dion Thompson, of Grove Housing Scheme East Bank, between Thursday at 21:00hrs and today at 04:30hrs

According to the victim, she is the owner of LG music set which is of the value $100,000. The woman said that her set was on the table in her home.

Yesterday at about 21:00hrs, she said that she secured her home and retired to bed. However, this morning at about 04:30hrs, she stated that she was aroused by a sound coming from inside her home in the upper flat. She exited her bedroom, and her lights were on. She saw the two suspects clad in a black long-sleeve jersey and long pants without a face mask inside her home.

As such, the woman shouted for help, and they made their escape southwest through a glass window that was open. She stated that she observed that her music set and remote control system, along with her black Samsung cellphone valued at $70,000, was missing.

Acting on information received this morning at about 04:33hrs, police ranks who were on motor vehicle patrol with Force Motor Vehicle PAC 5232 responded to the report.

Police saw two suspects carrying away four music boxes, and as such, the ranks stopped the said motor vehicle and exited. As they were in the process of approaching the two suspects who were a distance away on foot, McRae, who was armed with a gun, discharged several rounds towards the Police.

The ranks then returned fire, which resulted in McRae being shot and caught, while Sampson made good his escape.

The four music boxes, along with the control system along with the victim’s cellphone, were recovered. The items were identified by the woman who confirmed that the items recovered are hers that were stolen by the bandits.

McRae was escorted to Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as patient. It was observed that he had a gunshot injury to his left side shoulder blade (no exit wound). He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remains a patient.

Spent shells were recovered at the location where the shooting took place. The robbery scene was also processed by detectives.

Police are currently on the hunt for Sampson as Investigation continues.